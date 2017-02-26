The singer also wrote on Twitter that she has bipolar disorder, as she was targeted by online trolls while trying to highlight prejudice shown towards immigrants and Muslims.

Lily Allen has suffered vile online abuse after she revealed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the stillbirth of her son.

When largely anonymous web users taunted her, suggesting she had mental health issues, she replied:

. @Ged_2345 I DO have mental health issues.Bi-polar,post natal depression, and PTSD, does that make my opinion void.

The mother-of-two explained that the PTSD came after losing her son six months into her pregnancy in 2010.

She described the ordeal, writing: “I lay in a hospital bed with my deceased son stuck between my legs halfway out of my body for 10 hours.”

The anxiety disorder is caused by distressing, stressful or disturbing events and can cause nightmares and flashbacks.

People with bipolar disorder have periods of depression, where they are feel low and lethargic, and episodes of mania, where they are overactive and very high.

Allen later announced she would take a break from Twitter following the abuse: