Lily Allen has suffered vile online abuse after she revealed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the stillbirth of her son.
The singer also wrote on Twitter that she has bipolar disorder, as she was targeted by online trolls while trying to highlight prejudice shown towards immigrants and Muslims.
When largely anonymous web users taunted her, suggesting she had mental health issues, she replied:
The mother-of-two explained that the PTSD came after losing her son six months into her pregnancy in 2010.
She described the ordeal, writing: “I lay in a hospital bed with my deceased son stuck between my legs halfway out of my body for 10 hours.”
The anxiety disorder is caused by distressing, stressful or disturbing events and can cause nightmares and flashbacks.
People with bipolar disorder have periods of depression, where they are feel low and lethargic, and episodes of mania, where they are overactive and very high.
Allen later announced she would take a break from Twitter following the abuse:
Many defended Allen on social media...
Useful websites and helplines:
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk