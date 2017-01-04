Lily Allen has appeared to threaten English Defence League co-founder Tommy Robinson with legal action after getting into a heated row about immigration.

The British singer told Robinson to “get fundraising”, tweeting: “You will be hearing from my legal team in the coming days. You’ll have no choice but to defend yourself.”

.@TRobinsonNewEra you will be hearing from my legal team in the coming days. You'll have no choice but to defend yourself. Get fundraising ! — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 3, 2017

When Allen was questioned about her debate “failing” the singer replied: “We’ll debate alright. With lawyers for a few months.”

@Barson078 @TRobinsonNewEra we'll debate alright. With lawyers for a few months, then mediation,then the courts. — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 3, 2017

Robinson attempted to laugh off Allen’s litigation threat on social media.

So @lilyallen calls me a racist & sexist with absolutely to evidence yet she's going to sue me because I ask her for evidence of Lee lies🙈 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 4, 2017

LILY " you have destroyed me in the debate over my stupid views, so I'll try win by suing u cos I'm rich" TOMMY " ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha" — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 4, 2017

It comes after Robinson, who is now head of anti-Islam organisation Pegida UK, which fights against the “Islamisation” of the West, asked: “Have you ever met or spoke (sic) to a victim of the Muslim grooming gangs, you don’t need to go to Calais to hear horror stories.”

Allen responded: “I’ve only ever been sexually assaulted by white males so I feel slightly biased.”

She added: “People need to realise the reality of how white males and their attitudes towards our laws continue to threaten our values and communities.”

After Robinson asked Allen to produce a crime reference number for the alleged crime, Allen asked him to clarify whether he was accusing her of lying. She later told him she was “fleeing litigious” when she failed to get a early response.

.@TRobinsonNewEra @milly_rigby are you accusing me of lying about having been sexually Assaulted? Pls clarify. — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 3, 2017

Hello ? waiting for a reply. Quite a serious allegation and I'm feeling litigious. https://t.co/ZLFvgt7zfB — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 3, 2017

The heated row began on New Year’s Day after Allen questioned the MailOnline’s coverage of the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

Referring to a headline which described the attacker as a migrant who screamed “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire, Allen, tweeted: “Don’t know his name or nationality but call him a migrant in the headline? #racism”

Don't know his name or nationality but call him a migrant in the headline ? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#racism pic.twitter.com/UACWAv7mBU — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 1, 2017

Robinson responded by branding her a “fucking idiot” and accusing her of “virtue signalling about racism rather than actually giving a fuck about the dead people.” Allen replied: “Don’t see you mourning too much for the innocent in Aleppo Tommy.”The New Year’s Day spat continued with Robinson asking Allen how many refugees she had welcomed into her home. Allen received a barrage of abuse in October last year after making a film about the plight of unaccompanied children in the Calais jungle. The mother-of-two was filmed tearfully apologising to a teenage Afghan boy “on behalf of my country” for Britain’s part in the refugee crisis. In late October Allen also said she and her daughters were turned away from a black cab by the driver after being told to “find an immigrant” to give her a ride instead. She said at the time she felt like she had a “glimpse of what it feels like to be discriminated against”.

Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999 Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898