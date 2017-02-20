The Ocean Could Contain A Near Limitless Supply Of Nuclear Fuel

Researchers from Stanford University have developed a technique that, they believe, will give us the option to extract nuclear fuel from seawater.

Scientists believe they’ve found a viable way to extract uranium from the oceans, opening up a source of energy that could supply today’s nuclear power stations for 6,000 years.

There is an enormous quantity of uranium in the oceans, around 4.5 billion tonnes, in the form of uranyl ions with a positive charge.

Until now, gathering it has been fantastically slow work because the amount you can harvest is incredible small. There is the equivalent of a single grain of sand in every litre of seawater.

Scientists would need to dip plastic fibres into the seawater coated in a chemical called amidoxime.

The uranyl ions then stick to the plastic fibres allowing for extraction and then eventually refinement.

What the Stanford team have done is taken this method and improved it threefold.