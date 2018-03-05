Linda Nolan Is Planning One Big Final Party After Turning Down Chemotherapy For Terminal Cancer

The singer and TV presenter said she made the decision after watching her late sister Bernie suffer during treatment.

Linda Nolan has revealed she won’t be having chemotherapy after being diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

The 59-year-old told the Sunday Mirror: “If the cancer spreads and they offer me chemotherapy to give me an extra few months, I would turn it down after what Bernie went through.

“The last couple of months of her life were really difficult. She was in terrible pain. I want to enjoy the last months of my life to the full.”

Linda also revealed that she plans to have a last hurrah by throwing a huge party to say goodbye to those closest to her.

“Most people don’t have the opportunity to know they’ve only got a limited time left, so I’m determined to make the most of it,” she said.

“As hard as it would be, I would definitely have a party. I would send out invitations saying ‘I don’t know how much longer I have left’ and it would be a chance to say goodbye.