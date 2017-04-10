‘Line of Duty’ character Chief Superintendent Hastings has proved a rock of integrity, support and quiet authority throughout four series of the crime drama, focusing on the anti-corruption unit AC-12, whereby the police investigate their own.

Now, actor Adrian Dunbar has revealed the real-life inspiration behind his portrayal of the popular character.

“(He’s) inspired by Alex Ferguson and Bill Shankly,” Adrian told the audience at a Q&A session during the weekend’s BFI & Radio Times TV Festival.