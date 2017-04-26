‘Line Of Duty’ has kept us gripped for six long weeks, but on Sunday, we will finally learn all of Roz Huntley’s secrets - including, fingers crossed, why she has been so intent, at the cost of her career, her marriage, her arm(!), to secure a conviction for Michael Farmer when it’s quite clear he’s not in the frame for at least some of the attacks?

At the heart of the investigation, both by her team and AC-12, is the identity of ‘Balaclava Man’, the man of average build who keeps turning up on CCTV, whether it’s near the original murders, or outside the building where Steve Arnott met his assailant. He’s clearly a piece of work, culpable in the murders of two women, the assault of another, plus poor Steve’s injuries - but who is he?

We round up the usual suspects