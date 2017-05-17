When ‘Victoria’ returns in the autumn for Series 2, crime drama fans will be sure to recognise a familiar face, if not his accent.
‘Line of Duty’ star Martin Compston - who plays DS Steve Arnott in the hit show that recently concluded its fourth series on BBC One - has been confirmed to appear in a guest slot on the period drama, starring Jenna Coleman as the young Queen.
Martin will play Dr Robert Traill, a key campaigner in the petition to gain awareness and support for those suffering from the potato famine in Ireland during the 1840s.
As the real-life Dr Traill was a high profile figure from Ireland, Martin may once again be required to demonstrate his great skill with adopting an accent.
Many ‘Line of Duty’ viewers were shocked to discover that, away from the screen, he has a strong Scottish accent in real life, having grown up in Lanarkshire.
Other guest stars in the new series include popular French actor Bruno Wolkowitch (’Spin’), who will appear as French King Louis Philippe, the recipient of a royal visit by Queen Victoria on her first outing to France.
The pair join series leads Jenna Coleman (’Doctor Who’) and Tom Hughes (’The Game’) who reprise their roles as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, as well as Dame Diana Rigg (’Game Of Thrones’) who was previously announced to play the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the young Queen’s new Mistress of the Robes, in the upcoming series.
The second series - once again written by creator and executive producer Daisy Goodwin – sees Queen Victoria face the new challenge of motherhood. Picking up six weeks after the first series ended, the second instalment establishes Victoria as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. However, with Prince Albert still struggling to find a role for himself, there is an inevitable power struggle between husband and wife.