When ‘Victoria’ returns in the autumn for Series 2, crime drama fans will be sure to recognise a familiar face, if not his accent.

‘Line of Duty’ star Martin Compston - who plays DS Steve Arnott in the hit show that recently concluded its fourth series on BBC One - has been confirmed to appear in a guest slot on the period drama, starring Jenna Coleman as the young Queen.

Martin will play Dr Robert Traill, a key campaigner in the petition to gain awareness and support for those suffering from the potato famine in Ireland during the 1840s.