Will Roz Huntley get away with it after all? That’s the question on viewers’ lips, after the penultimate episode of ‘Line of Duty’. Meanwhile, the huge number of things we have to talk about pays testament to writer Jed Mercurio’s refusal to let his viewers rest for one minute as the story takes some jaw-dropping twists.

SPOILER! SPOILER! SPOILER! BELOW

Where on earth do we begin? With AC-12 and Roz Huntley’s team each losing one of their most trusted lieutenants to the other side - Maneet and Neil respectively? With the deeply embedded connections between this story and the very first series of ‘Line of Duty’ all the way back in 2012? Or the moment we started watching this show from behind the sofa, namely...

BBC Roz Huntley has some fresh challenges, but so far she's faced them down

1. Ouch!!! From the moment Roz Huntley collapsed and her medical care was taken out of her control, did you guess the writing was on the wall for her wound, and its home? What. A. Scene. Utterly gruesome in idea, perfect in execution.

2. Huntley’s vulnerability and canniness were both at their most extreme, all her compartmentalising skills on display, as she continued to duck and dive, overcoming her panic, signing herself out of hospital, enlisting fawning acolyte Jodie for further misdirected hero-worship… and all of this after the small matter of losing a hand! My goodness. All complicated further by Nick Huntley’s tearful decision to save his wife’s life, the very same day as he’d arranged to shop her with a voluntary statement to save his own skin. Can you think of a more complicated husband-wife relationship on screen?

3. Would she really be wandering around at home, arguing with her husband, causing mayhem, only hours after such serious surgery?

4. Why doesn’t AC-12 inspect Roz Huntley’s car, specifically the boot?

BBC Finally, even loyal Neil has his suspicions

5. Jimmy Lakewell looks up to his neck in all of this - the connection with Michael Farmer, the only other person who knew Steve Arnott was going to Nick Huntley’s office, but why would Roz Huntley be covering for him?

6. Of course, gruesomeness aside, it does mean her wound, and its connection to Timothy Ifield, no longer exists. Did Nick Huntley know this? Or was this his revenge? (That’s dark.) Will AC-12 ever discover it was there in the first place?

7. How long before Jamie is in the clear for the AC-12 leak, and the finger pointed, finally, at Maneet? Hastings seemed to have a moment of doubt after she left his office - will the mist in his brain clear?

8. Neil was clearly motivated to rat on his boss about her suppression of the newspaper evidence, but how could Roz Huntley ever have hoped to keep this concealed from even her closest colleagues? There’s a team briefing every time someone buys new tea bags from the looks of things.

BBC AC-12 has an image problem, as Hastings and Fleming discover

9. He’s clearly working towards it, but why does ACC Hilton want the end of AC-12? Is he simply trying to suppress the fact that he is indeed the ‘H’ referred to by Dot Cottan in his dying testament, or is that all too obvious?

10. Did you catch all that stuff about the body parts being kept in cold storage which formed part of Series 1, and has come back to haunt AC-12? By the way, how confusing is this for the many viewers of this show who didn’t tune in four series ago? Jed Mercurio has always insisted he won’t slow down for viewers too busy on Twitter to keep up with his plot twists. I think he just made his point.

11. Most importantly, will Steve Arnott be back on his feet at the end of this series, or by the start of the next one? The scene between him and Kate Fleming was all the better for what wasn’t said out loud between them.

12. Will sidekick Jodie ever wake up to her boss’s bad deeds? Together, these two are becoming more and more like Heavenly Creatures, but Jodie strikes me as too grovelling even for a young copper on the make. Will her betrayal of Roz prove the final twist?

13. Finally, with her doggedness, her loneliness, her stoicism under pressure and now weathering a personal disaster to boot, do you almost want Roz Huntley to get away with all of this? Just wondering.

‘Line of Duty’ concludes next Sunday on BBC One at 9pm.

Line of Duty Series 4