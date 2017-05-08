'Line Of Duty' Boss Reveals Alternate Ending To Series 4 Would Have Seen A Different Balaclava Man

‘Line Of Duty’ creator and writer Jed Mercurio has revealed an alternative ending to series four, and how it would have seen a different character unveiled as Balaclava Man.

Spoiler alert! Do not read on if you have not yet watched the final episode.

The series finale of the BBC One police drama saw the masked assailant actually revealed as a random thug who was working with the corrupt ACC Hilton and dodgy lawyer Jimmy Lakewell.

The episode also saw Thandie Newton’s character DCI Roz Huntley finally confess to the murder of Tim Ifield, after AC-12 were finally able to prove she’d killed him.