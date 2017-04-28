‘Line of Duty’ fans have been trying to guess all week the identity of Balaclava Man, and the other mysteries we hope to have uncovered in Sunday night’s finale.

The show’s stars Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compton have both chipped in with their hints as to how the story may unravel, and now Patrick Baladi - who’s gone down a storm as slimy solicitor Jimmy Bakewell in Series 4 - has given us his tuppence.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Friday, Patrick helpfully threw the name of ‘Ted Hastings’ into the frame of possible suspects for the crimes committed in the series.

He said: “The suspicion is shone on everyone. Even Hastings, who hasn’t been considered as a suspect... I’m throwing that out there.”

Nope. We’re not having it.

Patrick was also ready with his own unique contribution to the discussion of who exactly is behind the Balaclava, proffering a black bin bag, which he said held a big clue... dipping his hand in, and coming out with... baklava, an exotic sweet pastry treat. Thanks for that.