‘Line Of Duty’ fans are currently on the edge of their seats anticipating Sunday (30 April) night’s finale, with bosses now giving them a tantalising treat in the form of a new trailer.
And while the series so far has proved to be a pretty tense experience, it looks like viewers should be prepared to have a final shot of adrenaline in the season finale come Sunday evening.
The 20-second teaser clip reveals there will be a final shoot-out at the head-quarters of AC-12, but it remains unclear who they are standing off against.
The net is also seen closing in on DCI Roz Huntley, who has framed her husband Nick for the murder of Tim Ifield, who we are firmly led to believe she polished off somewhere between the end credits of episode one and the beginning of episode two.
And while she believes his arrest will put a stop to AC-12’s investigations into her corrupt conduct, she receives a tip-off from teacher’s pet colleague Jodie that this is far from the case.
Elsewhere, the forensic team is also seen on the scene of a fresh discovery - could Balaclava Man have struck again?
Fans have been sharing their theories as to who they think the masked assailant is, as well as Roz’s connection to him, online - with some thought-provoking takes.
Meanwhile, Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston has teased a possible death for one of the major characters.
‘Line Of Duty’ concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on the series so far on BBC iPlayer.