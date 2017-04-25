‘Line Of Duty’ fans are currently on the edge of their seats anticipating Sunday (30 April) night’s finale, with bosses now giving them a tantalising treat in the form of a new trailer.

And while the series so far has proved to be a pretty tense experience, it looks like viewers should be prepared to have a final shot of adrenaline in the season finale come Sunday evening.

The 20-second teaser clip reveals there will be a final shoot-out at the head-quarters of AC-12, but it remains unclear who they are standing off against.