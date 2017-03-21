In great news for fans of TV crime drama, arguably the finest series of them all, ‘Line of Duty’ is returning for a fourth series and, judging by our sneaky preview of the first episode, Jed Mercurio’s tightly scripted story of what happens when the police investigate themselves is on as fine form as always.

When’s it on?

It starts on Sunday evening, at 9pm on - get this - BBC One.

What’s new?

Having secured huge audiences in its BBC Two slot, the show is moving to BBC One for this fourth series. Additionally, in a sign of huge confidence from BBC executives, the show is being moved from its midweek slot to the Sunday evening blue riband position. No pressure, but it’s clear the big-wigs are expecting ratings to be delivered.

What’s familiar?

Each series sees the officers of AC-12 called upon to investigate the actions of another member of the police officer. No doubt we’ll see Fleming going under cover, and - the joy - one of those unblinking interview scenes.