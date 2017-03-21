In great news for fans of TV crime drama, arguably the finest series of them all, ‘Line of Duty’ is returning for a fourth series and, judging by our sneaky preview of the first episode, Jed Mercurio’s tightly scripted story of what happens when the police investigate themselves is on as fine form as always.
When’s it on?
It starts on Sunday evening, at 9pm on - get this - BBC One.
What’s new?
Having secured huge audiences in its BBC Two slot, the show is moving to BBC One for this fourth series. Additionally, in a sign of huge confidence from BBC executives, the show is being moved from its midweek slot to the Sunday evening blue riband position. No pressure, but it’s clear the big-wigs are expecting ratings to be delivered.
What’s familiar?
Each series sees the officers of AC-12 called upon to investigate the actions of another member of the police officer. No doubt we’ll see Fleming going under cover, and - the joy - one of those unblinking interview scenes.
AC-12 may be without Dot Cottan (Craig Parkinson), following his unmasking as ‘The Caddy’ in the last series, but everyone else is present and willing - DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), the newly promoted DS Fleming (Vicky McClure) and their inspiring leader Lieutenant Hastings (Adrian Dunbar),
What’s it about this time?
DCI Roz Huntley is a woman on a mission, to nail a murderer of two women. It seems her chance has come when her suspect kidnaps a third, and she moves to get her man.
However, after a seemingly successful bust, forensics coordinator Tim Ifield has doubts. Some things don’t add up…
Who stars this year?
Following last year’s brief but stunning display from Daniel Mays, and the scene-stealing Keeley Hawes, this year’s star wattage comes in the form of Thandie Newton as Huntley. And BAFTA winner Jason Watkins does his thing as Ifield.
‘Line of Duty’ starts on Sunday 26 March at 9pm on BBC One.