‘Line Of Duty’ fans have at least two more series of the police drama to look forward to, it has been confirmed.
BBC boss Tony Hall has revealed the show will return for a fifth and sixth series.
He said: “I am very excited to say there’s not one but two more series of Line of Duty. So hooray for AC-12!”
The news comes after the fourth season finale drew in 7.5 million viewers.
The show’s creator Jed Mercurio had previously stated he wanted the drama to run for at least six series.
He told the Radio Times: “I certainly would make six. Whether I would go beyond six would depend on how series five went.
“One of the advantages of commissioning two ahead is that it allows you to take a breath and look forward to the next one, and at the moment there is a great appetite among all of us involved in the programme to do more.
“What we don’t know is whether there will come a point where we kind of lose that enthusiasm to keep going back.”
However, we have a while to wait until the show returns to our screens, with the fifth series not due to be aired until Spring 2019.
Jed Mercurio told The Mirror: “The plan is we won’t shoot ‘Line Of Duty’ series five until next year and that means it won’t be on air until 2019.
“I am not planning to write it until next year because I am working on [another project].”
Meanwhile, the show could be about to cross the pond.
According to reports, the BBC police drama is set for a US remake after several US broadcasters picked up on the buzz surrounding the series.
A source told The Sun: “There’s been a lot of interest with the show, especially recently with the move from BBC2 to BBC1 as a lot more people have watched the last series and caught up with the previous three.
“Big players in Hollywood have been impressed by the gripping nature of the show and think they can set it in the US and add more layers with a bigger budget. It follows their remakes of The Office, Broadchurch, Shameless and some would say Sherlock, so it’s bound to happen with one of the US companies.”