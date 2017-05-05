‘Line Of Duty’ fans have at least two more series of the police drama to look forward to, it has been confirmed. BBC boss Tony Hall has revealed the show will return for a fifth and sixth series. He said: “I am very excited to say there’s not one but two more series of Line of Duty. So hooray for AC-12!”

BBC

The news comes after the fourth season finale drew in 7.5 million viewers. The show’s creator Jed Mercurio had previously stated he wanted the drama to run for at least six series. He told the Radio Times: “I certainly would make six. Whether I would go beyond six would depend on how series five went. “One of the advantages of commissioning two ahead is that it allows you to take a breath and look forward to the next one, and at the moment there is a great appetite among all of us involved in the programme to do more. “What we don’t know is whether there will come a point where we kind of lose that enthusiasm to keep going back.”

BBC