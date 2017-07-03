All Sections
    03/07/2017 11:39 BST

    Lionel Messi Wore A Giorgio Armani Suit On His Wedding Day

    His sons also wore Armani custom tuxedos.

    Lionel Messi opted for a made-to-measure Giorgio Armani suit on his wedding day.

    The Argentina and Barcelona forward footballer looked handsome in a dark grey three-piece suit as he married long-term love Antonella Roccuzzo, in Argentina, on Friday 30 June.

    The bride picked a custom-made Rosa Clará white dress, according to Popsugar. With a sweetheart neckline and beautiful lace flowers featured throughout, Antonella looked stunning. 

    Fotonoticias MDB via Getty Images
    Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo greet the press after their civil wedding ceremony at the City Center Rosario Hotel & Casino on 30 June 2017 in Rosario, Argentina.

    The childhood sweethearts’ children Thiago and Mateo also wore Armani custom tuxedos. 

    Taking to Instagram, the Italian fashion house shared a snap on Sunday 2 July of the couple on their special day.

     

    A post shared by Armani (@armani) on

    Conversations