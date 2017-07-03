Lionel Messi opted for a made-to-measure Giorgio Armani suit on his wedding day.
The Argentina and Barcelona forward footballer looked handsome in a dark grey three-piece suit as he married long-term love Antonella Roccuzzo, in Argentina, on Friday 30 June.
The bride picked a custom-made Rosa Clará white dress, according to Popsugar. With a sweetheart neckline and beautiful lace flowers featured throughout, Antonella looked stunning.
The childhood sweethearts’ children Thiago and Mateo also wore Armani custom tuxedos.
Taking to Instagram, the Italian fashion house shared a snap on Sunday 2 July of the couple on their special day.