Lionel Messi opted for a made-to-measure Giorgio Armani suit on his wedding day.

The Argentina and Barcelona forward footballer looked handsome in a dark grey three-piece suit as he married long-term love Antonella Roccuzzo, in Argentina, on Friday 30 June.

The bride picked a custom-made Rosa Clará white dress, according to Popsugar. With a sweetheart neckline and beautiful lace flowers featured throughout, Antonella looked stunning.