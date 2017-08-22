Savvy or just plain too-angry-to-care, Lipslut’s one and only product is a saucy pink lipstick called F**k Trump.
The socially-conscious brand, which was founded by university students from California, usually donates 50% of it’s proceeds to a good cause voted for by ‘The People’.
During August they have specifically chosen to support the victims of the violence in Charlottesville - with the sale of its $19.99 (£15.60) lipstick raising $40,000 (approx £31,000) so far.
The money will be used to support the Black Lives Matter movement and the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP), as well as help cover the victims’ medical bills.
Social media is totally on board:
Even beauty guru David Medina is championing the campaign, using the lipstick in a recent tutorial and captioning a 💖 by his tag of the brand.
Followers heartily approved, with one commenting: “I’m gonna buy this for my wife #notmypresident.”
Another said that they couldn’t wait to get theirs “and wear it proudly! ✊️💋💄”
So this brand with the (ironically) controversial name has a heart of gold and is changing the world one shady lipstick at a time. 💪