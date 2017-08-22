Savvy or just plain too-angry-to-care, Lipslut’s one and only product is a saucy pink lipstick called F**k Trump.

The socially-conscious brand, which was founded by university students from California, usually donates 50% of it’s proceeds to a good cause voted for by ‘The People’.

During August they have specifically chosen to support the victims of the violence in Charlottesville - with the sale of its $19.99 (£15.60) lipstick raising $40,000 (approx £31,000) so far.