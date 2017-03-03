It might be 13 years since the final ‘Friends’ was aired, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not still totally fascinated with the show and its stars. That continued fascination means we’re still getting new information about the series, and Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, has just revealed an anecdote from back in the day that is (a) totally unpleasant and (b) has got everyone guessing.

Bravo via Getty Images Lisa Kudrow put in an appearance on the US chat show, 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'

The 53-year-old actress explained to US chat show host Andy Cohen that she was on the receiving end of a jaw-dropping, misogynistic comment from one of the show’s guest stars. During an interview on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, she revealed: “I rehearsed without makeup most of the week and then on show night I’m in hair and makeup and I was told, “Oh wow, NOW you’re” – can I say it? “Now you’re f**kable”. Yep, that actually happened.

NBC Aaaaaah memories: the cast of 'Friends' (misogynistic star not pictured).

Lisa stopped short of naming and shaming which sleazebag star was responsible for uttering that particular line, but she DID confirm that it wasn’t Charlie Sheen, who appeared as Phoebe’s love interest in ‘The One With The Chicken Pox’. Fellow actress Jennifer Beals, who was also on the show, added: “That’s bad behaviour, I say. Did you retaliate?” “I told Matt LeBlanc,” Lisa laughed. “He’s like a big brother.” Lisa recently poured water on a ‘Friends’ reunion for the millionth time, admitting she didn’t “see it happening.” She said: “It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it: The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”