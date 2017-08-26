Lisa Riley Reveals Why She Felt Like She'd Won 'The Booby Prize' After 11 Stone Weight Loss

Lisa Riley has opened up about how being left with a stone-and-a-half of excess skin following her astonishing weight loss made her feel like she’d “ended up with the booby prize”.
The ‘Loose Women’ star lost almost 12 stone after changing her lifestyle, but was left hating her body and in terrible pain from the folds of skin it left her with.
Speaking to The Mirror ahead of her new ITV documentary ‘Lisa Riley’s Baggy Body Club’, she said: “When I made the decision to lose weight, I never for one second imagined that I would end up looking like that. It never occurred to me that the loose skin would be so bad.
“I thought why on earth have I lost all this weight? I looked worse than I did when I was obese. And it was the pain as well. The skin was flapping about and dragging.
“I felt like I had done so well losing the weight but I had ended up with the booby prize. I was revolted by my own image, it was rancid.
“I was used to seeing the obese Lisa reflection, but this saggy mess was new, it was painful and it was quashing the brilliance of what I had done.”
Lisa lost weight after deciding to cut out alcohol and overhaul her diet, as well as taking regular exercise, including Zumba and yoga classes.
She previously revealed that she was inspired to make lifestyle changes after her father had a cancer scare and was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.
Prior to her realisation, she claimed she was “subconsciously comfort-eating and binge-drinking” to cope with her mother’s death in 2012.
She was previously forced to address claims she’d undergone gastric band surgery to aid her weight loss telling the Daily Mail: “If one more person asks me about a gastric band then I swear I will be tempted to cut myself open and show people there’s nothing there.