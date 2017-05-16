With the credits rolling on last night’s moving final episode of ‘Little Boy Blue’ - the true story of the murder of Liverpool schoolboy Rhys Jones - it has emerged that Rhys’s killer is “considering suing” the makers of the ITV drama.

The newspaper also reports him complaining that the drama is “inaccurate”, because one of the characters depicted on screen doesn’t exist in real life.

Viewers watched last night as scenes depicted the trial of Sean Mercer and other gang members, when they stayed silent about the killing, but were convicted by the jury.

Actors Stephen Graham and Sinead Keenan, who have been praised for their moving portrayals of Detective Kelly and Rhys’s mother Melanie in the series, both revealed how shocked they were to learn about the accused teenagers’ attitudes in court.