A little boy didn’t quite understand the instructions given to him during a sports class with American footballers.
The kids were all lined up behind a large red circle, and a guy was holding a foam outline of a footballer at the end of it.
“Run through him and take him out,” were the instructions for the kids, according to Imgur.
Rather than run through him, the first little boy decided to jump on top of him.
As you probably guess, the little boy ended up on the floor.
But at least the rest of the kids in line knew what not to do.
