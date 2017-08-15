All Sections
    15/08/2017 10:52 BST | Updated 15/08/2017 11:15 BST

    Little Boy Didn't Quite Understand What He Was Meant To Do In Sports Class (And It Didn't End Well)

    Oops.

    A little boy didn’t quite understand the instructions given to him during a sports class with American footballers.

    The kids were all lined up behind a large red circle, and a guy was holding a foam outline of a footballer at the end of it.

    “Run through him and take him out,” were the instructions for the kids, according to Imgur

    Rather than run through him, the first little boy decided to jump on top of him. 

    "Run through him and take him out"

    As you probably guess, the little boy ended up on the floor.

    But at least the rest of the kids in line knew what not to do.

    Conversations