A 10-year-old spent time penning a nine-point bucket list and while we’re all for setting yourself goals, we can’t help but wonder where she got these from.
The girl’s brother, Josh, found the list and shared a photo on Twitter, writing: “I found my sister’s bucket list. What the hell is she on?”
Standout goals include eating a hammerhead shark and a snake, petting a cheetah and translating a sign in a different language on 12 March 2019.
Other equally odd - but more achievable - goals include sitting in an empty room for an hour and staying asleep for 24 hours.
The girl also seems to be a fan of Taco Bell, as she wants to eat 10 of them, as well as winning a taco eating contest.
Oh, and she wants a pet blobfish, koala, sloth and seal. This is a blobfish, guys.
The photo has been liked more than 15,000 times in five days and despite it being unique, people on the internet are relating to the list.
It also looks like Taco Bell is going to try and help the 10-year-old achieve a couple of her goals.