Little Miss Inventor Is A Badass Engineer Who Will Inspire Kids To Get Into STEM

A new ‘Little Miss’ character has been added to the series and she’s going to inspire your kids - especially girls - to get inventive.

Little Miss Inventor, the 36th ‘Little Miss’ character, is a female engineer. Her brain is full of ideas, which she turns into extraordinary inventions in a shed at the bottom of her garden. As well as inventing things for herself, she also invents things for her friends, whether it’s a chatter-natter hat for Little Miss Chatterbox or a back-pack-snack-attack fridge for Mr. Greedy.

The new title will launch on International Women’s Day [Thursday 8 March] during British Science Week. Creator Adam Hargreaves said: “I always enjoy creating a brand new character for the series and it was fun coming up with lots of crazy inventions for Little Miss Inventor’s home and silly ones for all her friends. It’s also been nice to write a story that promotes a positive role model to challenge a stereotype, if only in a small way.”