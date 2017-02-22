Little Mix opened up the Brit Awards on Wednesday night (22 February), with what was undoubtedly one of their most ambitious performances to date.

The girl group had a few surprises in store for their fans during the performance - and no, we don’t just mean the fact they looked decidedly different to their appearance on the red carpet just two hours earlier.

They made a dramatic entrance, all sporting striking blonde wigs, while being carried into the O2 Arena by a slew of buff men, before making their way onto the stage.