Little Mix opened up the Brit Awards on Wednesday night (22 February), with what was undoubtedly one of their most ambitious performances to date.
The girl group had a few surprises in store for their fans during the performance - and no, we don’t just mean the fact they looked decidedly different to their appearance on the red carpet just two hours earlier.
They made a dramatic entrance, all sporting striking blonde wigs, while being carried into the O2 Arena by a slew of buff men, before making their way onto the stage.
Following this, Perrie Edwards began the opening lines of their chart-topping hit ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, which was particularly poignant, given that her own ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was in the audience.
Throughout the four-minute performance, they gave impressive choreography, surrounded by futuristic staging, and even sang one verse while sitting on thrones made out of buff men.
Not a bad start to the night, eh?
This year, Little Mix received the most nod in the Brit Awards nominations, tied with grime artist Skepta.
Their hit ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ won Single Of The Year, while their ‘Hair’ music video was nominated in the category of Video Of The Year.
They’re also one of five bands to have been nominated for Best British Group, though this category ultimately saw The 1975 emerge triumphant.
See all of this year’s Brits Awards winners here and watch Little Mix’s full Brits performance below.