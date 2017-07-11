The status of women’s football has rocketed in recent years, but it can’t continue to grow without the public’s support.

Enter Little Mix, who have teamed up with the Football Association to recruit supporters for the England Women’s team ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro tournament.

In a video featuring their hit single ‘Salute’, football fans Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne call for women, girls and football fans across the nation to unite and show their support for England’s Lionesses.

Alongside the band, the video features a number of football cameos including England Women’s captain Steph Houghton, world number two freestyle footballer Liv Cooke and amateur female footballers.

The Lionesses are calling on fans around the country to show their support for the team by capturing an image or video of their salute and sharing it alongside a message of support on social media, using the hashtag #Lionesses.