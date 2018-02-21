Little Mix’s faces were a picture, when Jesy Nelson’s infamous “Jamaican accent” video was brought up during this year’s Brit Awards.
As any self-respecting Little Mix fan will already be well familiar, the group went viral in 2014, when Jesy had a bit of trouble attempting a Jamaican accent during an “accent challenge” video interview.
In the years since, Jesy has repeatedly attempted to set the record straight over the viral moment, and it didn’t look as though she were in any mood to have it brought up at the 2018 Brits.
During Wednesday’s (21 February) live ceremony, presenter Jack Whitehall briefly spoke to the group during a break between performances, speaking to them about the music video for their song, ‘Touch’, which had been nominated for Best British Video.
Discussing the group’s success, he told them: “Jesy, last month you hit three billion views on YouTube. And only two million of those were people trying to watch you do a Jamaican accent.”
Can we please just take a moment to soak up the rest of the group’s reactions:
Ah. Mazing.
In 2015, Jesy admitted to feeling “annoyed” over the viral moment, telling HuffPost UK: “It isn’t my Jamaican accent! The fan edited it as though it was my Jamaican accent… that’s not even a Jamaican accent, they just cut off my accent and said that was my Jamaican accent.”
In fact, she said, the sound she makes during the video is actually a noise she and the rest of the group make when they’re thinking.
Watch the aforementioned clip in full for yourself below: