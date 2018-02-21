Little Mix’s faces were a picture, when Jesy Nelson’s infamous “Jamaican accent” video was brought up during this year’s Brit Awards.

As any self-respecting Little Mix fan will already be well familiar, the group went viral in 2014, when Jesy had a bit of trouble attempting a Jamaican accent during an “accent challenge” video interview.

In the years since, Jesy has repeatedly attempted to set the record straight over the viral moment, and it didn’t look as though she were in any mood to have it brought up at the 2018 Brits.