Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Debuts Blonde Locks, And Nails It

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson debuted a brand new hair colour for Radio 1’s Big Weekend and looked incredible.
Before taking to the stage for the annual event, the singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday 30 May with long platinum blonde locks.
“Radio 1 Big Weekend!,” Nelson wrote.
And social media users thought she really suited her new look.
“Wow - loving the look,” one user commented.
“So hot,” another wrote.
The singer is no stranger to changing her hair colour, and it seems she suits every colour out there.