    30/05/2017 09:57 BST

    Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Debuts Blonde Locks, And Nails It

    🔥 🔥 🔥

    Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson debuted a brand new hair colour for Radio 1’s Big Weekend and looked incredible. 

    Before taking to the stage for the annual event, the singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday 30 May with long platinum blonde locks. 

    “Radio 1 Big Weekend!,” Nelson wrote. 

    Radio 1 Big Weekend! 💁🏼

    A post shared by @jesynelson on

    And social media users thought she really suited her new look. 

    “Wow - loving the look,” one user commented. 

    “So hot,” another wrote. 

    The singer is no stranger to changing her hair colour, and it seems she suits every colour out there. 

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    esy Nelson of the band Little Mix attends Day 2 of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 at Burton Constable Hall on 28 May 2017 in Hull, United Kingdom.

