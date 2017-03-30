Little Mix have unveiled the music video for their latest song, ‘No More Sad Songs’ and it’s a country extravaganza. The clip sees the group taking a trip to a dive bar, where they’re given a less-than-warm welcome from the locals (we’re not sure why, though it may have to do with their cowboy hats, Daisy Duke shorts and stars-and-stripes bikini).

However, it doesn’t take the crowd long to warm up to the girls, and before long Jesy Nelson is showing off her skills on the pool table, Perrie Edwards is getting the crowd going as she dances on the bar ‘Coyote Ugly’-style and they all lead the bar in… a line dance. Whoever said that the Steps comeback didn’t have any impact, eh?

Vevo 'Gonna make you mine, better get in line...'

The whole thing culminates in a giant water-fight, interspersed with a mechanical bull, plenty of neon sights and - Little Mix being Little Mix - loads of hair-flipping. Also Machine Gun Kelly is there, which is… yeah.

The energetic video is the perfect follow-up to the clip which accompanied their last single, ‘Touch’, which hardly got the warmest reception when it was debuted at the end of last year. ‘No More Sad Songs’ serves as the third single from Little Mix’s latest album, ‘Glory Days’, which topped the UK album chart upon its release. It’s been an exciting few months for the ‘X Factor’-winning girl group who, in addition to opening this year’s Brit Awards with a performance of ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, also won their first ever gong during the ceremony. Watch the ‘No More Sad Songs’ video in full in the video above.