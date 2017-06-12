Little Mix are not mincing their words when responding to critics of their provocative stage attire.

As their fame has continued to grow, the ‘X Factor’-winning girl group have repeatedly been criticised for their revealing fashion choices while performing live, most recently at the One Love Manchester tribute concert.

The group are remaining defiant in the face of their critics, though, and have revealed they’re determined to stick to their fashion guns.



Speaking to Metro Entertainment ahead of their performance at the Capital Summertime Ball, band member Jesy Nelson said simply: “I say - sod off!”

Following a performance of ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ during last year’s ‘X Factor’ live shows, Jesy shut down her critics when she shared a photo on her Instagram wearing a short dress sporting the message: “Too provocative?”

Last week, Little Mix unveiled their latest music video for their new single, ‘Power’, which sees them in their trademark racy attire.

‘Power’ serves as the fourth single from the band’s latest album, ‘Glory Days’, which topped the UK albums chart upon its release last year.

