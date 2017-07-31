Little Mix fans are speculating over whether Perrie Edwards may have taken an on-stage swipe at Zayn Malik and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid .

A video posted on Twitter shows Perrie and her bandmates performing in New Zealand and many fans are claiming the singer makes a subtle - yet very important - change to the ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ lyrics.

Instead of singing, “Hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did”, a number of Twitter users reckon Perrie says, “like Hadid”.

Watch the clip and judge for yourself below:

"Hope she aint faking it like HADID" - Perrie Edwards 😂😂 she must have sung it a lot to let it slip at a show pic.twitter.com/q6jFyN4WJy

Honestly? We’re not so sure, but here’s what the good people of Twitter are saying…

"hope she ain't fakin it like hadid" - Perrie Edwards 😂 u go girl!!! ❤️

Ya'll making such a big deal out of this 'HADID' thing... Perrie did NOT say that on purpose...it's just her accent ffs

Oh come on guys,its just her accent! The last thing we want is all these people saying that perrie still cares about zigi😑

If you really are a Little Mix fan . You wont spread such nonsense issue. Perrie said "I did". PERIOD #MTVHOTTEST Little Mix @LittleMix

Yes Perrie that shade to Gigi was the best

But it's just her accent that makes it sound like hadid

Yall z stans aren't over perrie learn the mf lyrics to the song she clearly said I did

y'all real life think Perrie isn't over Zayn after 2 years.. bitch that's just unrealistic lmao the man ain't no god

‘Shout Out To My Ex’ was the first single from the band’s fourth album , ‘Glory Days’ and they made no secret about the fact the lyrics referenced Perrie and Zayn’s split.

In the weeks that followed its release, it was also claimed that the track almost included a more explicit reference to Zayn and Gigi’s new relationship.

Back in November last year, News Au stating one line initially read : “Heard he been fucking some model chick, yeah that shit hurt I’ll admit, but fuck that boy I’m over it.”

Little Mix are currently midway through a mammoth ‘The Glory Days’ world tour and the UK leg of it begins in October.

They’re also performing three special ‘Summer Shout Out’ gigs in September.

