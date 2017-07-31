Little Mix fans are speculating over whether Perrie Edwards may have taken an on-stage swipe at Zayn Malik and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
A video posted on Twitter shows Perrie and her bandmates performing in New Zealand and many fans are claiming the singer makes a subtle - yet very important - change to the ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ lyrics.
Instead of singing, “Hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did”, a number of Twitter users reckon Perrie says, “like Hadid”.
Watch the clip and judge for yourself below:
Honestly? We’re not so sure, but here’s what the good people of Twitter are saying…
‘Shout Out To My Ex’ was the first single from the band’s fourth album, ‘Glory Days’ and they made no secret about the fact the lyrics referenced Perrie and Zayn’s split.
In the weeks that followed its release, it was also claimed that the track almost included a more explicit reference to Zayn and Gigi’s new relationship.
Back in November last year, News Au stating one line initially read: “Heard he been fucking some model chick, yeah that shit hurt I’ll admit, but fuck that boy I’m over it.”
Little Mix are currently midway through a mammoth ‘The Glory Days’ world tour and the UK leg of it begins in October.
They’re also performing three special ‘Summer Shout Out’ gigs in September.
The whole year @jesymix14 and @jake_rixton have been together, whenever I see them, I literally watch them like some sort of pervert in awe of how truly in love they are. I am so, so happy for you both ❤️ feel so lucky to have been there with the girls to watch this beautiful moment, we felt like 3 proud mothers 😭😂 I love you Jesy and I love Jake for how much he loves you 👫 Ed's a ledge n all for helping to make it so special ❤️ CONGRATULATIONS!!
