Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Is One Of The UK’s Most Important Celebrities. Here’s Why

Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix is a fucking hero.

This isn’t news to anyone in her multi-million-strong fanbase, but as a young female popstar, she is criminally under-appreciated by far too many people – particularly those who don’t fully grasp how influential celebs can be, those who assume pop artists are just glorified puppets, and those who tweet “TRASH!” when women appear on telly without every square inch of skin covered up. (Gosh, do not get me started on that last group.)

But the 25-year-old needs much more credit.

I could go on for years – decades! - about how great Little Mix are at pop music, but in terms of being a visible role model, Jade specifically is unbeatable in comparison to virtually any other A-lister who reaches the same demographic: primarily, but not exclusively, queer men and young women.

As a cisgender man, I’m not the best-qualified person to talk at length about the example she sets for the latter; although her unapologetic speech at the Global Awards is just one example of her sheer amazingness. But as a gay man, I’m so, so pleased that someone like Jade is one of the most famous people in the country.