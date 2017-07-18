An apparently idyllic Scottish island is for sale – for the cost of a two-bedroomed flat in Edinburgh. Little Ross Island, off the coast of south west Scotland, is home to a 19th century fully-automated lighthouse tower and is a veritable snip at just £325,000 – but it harbours a deadly secret. This otherwise charming, 29-acre island became famous for a high profile murder case more than 50 years ago when two visitors discovered the body of interim lighthouse keeper Hugh Clarke.

Galbraith/ SWNS Little Ross Island is off the coast of south west Scotland

In August 1960 David Collin and his father had arrived on the island as part of a fishing trip when they stumbled across the grisly scene. Writing about the experience for the Kirkcudbright community website, Collin recalled: “Something did not seem right,” as they happened across a panicked rabbit trapped under a wooden box on a courtyard wall by the keepers’ cottages. “In the workshop at the base of the tower, the vice on the workbench gripped the sawn-off barrel of a rifle. All was not well”, he added.

Galbraith/ SWNS The island is home to a 19th century, fully automated lighthouse tower - though this is not part of the deal

Clarke was found bloodied and lying in bed, alongside some lengths of rope. His assistant Robert Dickson was sentenced to death by hanging but was reprieved five days before the execution. He took his own life in prison two years later. Despite the murder, prospective buyers should be aware that Collin insists the air of tragedy surrounding the event does not permeate on the island.

He added: “I am still a regular visitor to Little Ross Island and have occasionally enjoyed a cup of tea in the very room where the murder took place. “There are no ghosts and no feeling of dread. Sadness does linger, but it is chiefly regret that a life was lost and another initially ruined and ultimately lost.”

Galbraith/ SWNS The island is located just off Meikle Ross headland on the mainland