Nearly 200 suspected paedophiles were arrested in just one week as investigators warned of a rise in the use of live streaming to groom, blackmail and abuse victims.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a UK-wide operation in October had saved 245 children from harm and 192 people were detained.

Nearly a third (30%) of the cases involved the most serious offences including live streaming, blackmail and grooming and 18 of those arrested were said to be in a position of trust, working in areas such as teaching, healthcare and criminal justice.

Police believe dangerous suspects are using live streaming to bombard their targets with comments, using dares, threats or the offer of rewards such as ‘game points’, to try and manipulate them into nudity on a webcam.

The NCA, along with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), launched a campaign on Tuesday to encourage parents to be alert to the dangers of live streaming and warn their children of the risks.