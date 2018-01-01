Six dogs were rescued from the multi-storey car park where a raging fire destroyed 1,400 vehicles in Liverpool. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) saved two dogs from cars on the second floor, and on Monday morning four more dogs were made safe from vehicles on the seventh floor. Firefighters and members of the public also helped ensure 80 horses being stabled on the ground floor of the car park were led to safety. The neighbouring the Liverpool Echo Arena had been hosting an international horse show. Humans and animals were spared serious injury, with two people treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and a woman hurting her hand as she ran from the blaze.

This is the moment these dogs were reunited with their owners after being rescued from the Liverpool ECHO arena car park fire 🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/VpPKpxs6jY January 1, 2018

Dan Stephens, chief fire officer of MFRS, said that the 1,000C inferno could have been stopped if sprinklers had been fitted in the building He said such a system would have given crews a “much better” chance of stopping the fire, which went on to engulf seven floors of the multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront after a Land Rover burst into flames. Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, said the council will take advice on any “lessons to be learned” over the blaze at the local authority-owned building, which was constructed in 2008.

PA Wire/PA Images Vehicles burn during a blaze at a multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on Liverpool's waterfront.

Motorists abandoned their cars and fled along with 4,000 people who were evacuated as the final event of the Liverpool International Horse Show was called off. Residents living in apartments nearby and tourists staying in hotels were also forced to leave as 12 fire engines and aerial ladders were scrambled to the scene at around 4.42pm on New Year’s Eve. Former Liverpool and England international footballer Mark Wright and his wife, Sue, who were visiting the horse show, were forced to abandon their vehicle and fled along with six children who were with them as they dialled 999 for help. Motorists abandoned their cars and fled along with 4,000 people who were evacuated as the final event of the Liverpool International Horse Show was called off at the Echo Arena. Residents living in apartments nearby and tourists staying in hotels were also forced to leave as 12 fire engines and aerial ladders were scrambled to the scene at around 4.42pm on New Year’s Eve.

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images Burnt out cars seen at the multi-storey car park near the Echo Arena in Liverpool, after last night's fire which destroyed hundreds of cars.

Former Liverpool and England international footballer Mark Wright and his wife, Sue, who were visiting the horse show, were forced to abandon their vehicle and fled along with six children who were with them as they dialled 999 for help. The couple, along with others at the scene, questioned how the fire was able spread so quickly. Mr Stephens, speaking from the scene, said the temperature of the fire was between 800C and 1,000C, and although crews attended within eight minutes of the alarm, the flames spread so quickly they were not able to control the blaze. He said: “One thing is for certain – had the building been sprinklered there is every chance that would have suppressed the fire sufficiently then for us to be able to go in and extinguish the fire without it spreading in the way that it did. “I believe a sprinkler system would certainly have suppressed the fire, it would definitely have limited the spread and given us a much better opportunity to put the fire out before it spread to the extent it did. “Given the intensity of the fire, given some of the fire incidents we’ve seen over the past 12 months, I think the fact that no-one was injured here and there’s been no fatalities… I think that’s a very good outcome indeed.”

(PA Graphics)