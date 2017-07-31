Liverpool Fans Back Safe Standing In Football Stadiums In Historic Poll

Liverpool fans have given their backing to introducing safe standing in football stadiums.

Supporters’ union Spirit of Shankly carried out a poll to gauge support among match-goers for the policy - a particularly emotive subject for the club due to the death of 96 of its fans at Hillsborough.

Nearly 18,000 people took part, with 88% of them saying they would back rail seating areas being introduced in grounds, which would allow fans who wanted to to stand.

Spirit of Shankly chair James McKenna said the week-long vote was preceded by “extensive consultation” with survivors and family members of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, who have mixed views about the concept.

“It’s an incredible turnout, we aren’t aware of such numbers voting before. It demonstrates to us that we were right to have this discussion and that supporters, families and survivors want to have their say,” he added.

“After nine months of discussion, we have now had the vote and it will be taken as the position for Spirit Of Shankly. The size of the turnout majority means that no one can be in any doubt that supporters have had their say and made an informed decision.”