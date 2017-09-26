The cast of ‘Corrie’ have since taken time out from filming to individually pay tribute to Liz in a series of emotional messages.

Some of those remembering Liz worked with her for the duration of her three-decade stint on the soap, including Rita Tanner actress Barbara Knox, who praised her “comic timing”.

‘Corrie’ legend Julie Goodyear, who played the iconic Bet Lynch, sent her “sincere condolences” to Liz’s family.

While many of the newer cast members also paid tribute, including Samia Longchambon, who remembered her “close friend” as “one of the most funny, kind and genuine people I have ever known.”

Here are those ‘Corrie’ tributes in full...

Julie Goodyear