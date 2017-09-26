Liz Dawn may have played a larger than life character in ‘Coronation Street’ , but in real life she was just as much of a character as Vera Duckworth.

When she wasn’t playing one of the ITV soap’s most iconic characters, the star loved nothing more than a good laugh - as these snaps show.

As the showbiz world mourns her death, after it was announced she had passed away at the age of 77 on Monday (25 September) evening, we remember Liz as the fun and joyous person she was.

Here are 25 hilarious pictures that perfectly sum that up...

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

PA Archive/PA Images Coronation Street star Liz Dawn at Buckingham Palace after she received an MBE from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Dawn, who plays the Street's Vera Duckworth, received the honour for her charity work at hospitals in Manchester and Leeds. * A staunch royalist, she previously met the Queen when the monarch visited the Coronation Street set in 1982 and posed for a picture with the cast outside the Rovers Return.

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Photoshot via Getty Images British Actress Liz Dawn Star of the Granada TV soap 'Coronation Street'Seen at the launch of the British Digestive Foundation publication 'Calling Time on Peptic Ulcers'. (Photoshot/Getty Images)

PA Archive/PA Images Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair meets Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn, after addressing Labour party members at the Lowry theatre, Salford Keys, Manchester, in advance of the fourth coming European elections.

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

PA Archive/PA Images Soap star, Liz Dawn (left), alias Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street and Birmingham City FC Managing Director, Karren Brady launch The Campaign Against Peptic Ulcers at the Wellington Pub in central London today (Wednesday). Both celebrities have suffered, but fully recoverd from the condition. More commonly known as stomach ulcers, it is a common complaint affecting one in ten people at some point in their life. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA.

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

PA Archive/PA Images Coronation Street stars Bill Tarmey and Liz Dawn (Jack and Vera Duckworth) try to get some tips on how to win from a hotel employee in Las Vegas, the pair were on location shooting a special edition of the hit soap for video.

Mirrorpix via Getty Images Bill Tarmey and Liz Dawn as Jack and Vera 31/05/1988 in TV series Coronation Street . (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

PA Archive/PA Images Superstar actress Joan Collins (right) teams up with Coronation Street's Jack (Bill Tarmey) and Vera Duckworth (Liz Dawn) in the soap's Christmas video. Joan, 64, makes a cameo appearance when Jack and Vera fly home from Las Vegas to London's Heathrow Airport. See PA story SHOWBIZ Collins. (C) Granada TV Bill Tarmey as Jack Duckworth and Liz Dawn as Vera Duckworth with Joan Collins.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Actress Liz Dawn attends a photo call for new waxworks of Coronation Street's Jack and Vera Duckworth unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Blackpool on March 26, 2014 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

PA Wire/PA Images File photo dated 03/05/08 of Coronation street actress Liz Dawn with the Lifetime Achievements award at the British Soap Awards 2008. Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in the soap, has died, her family has said.

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

PA Archive/PA Images The cast of Coronation Street celebrate the Silver Jubilee on the Manchester set of the Granada TV programme. Episode One went out on December 9 1960.

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn

Rex/Shutterstock Liz Dawn