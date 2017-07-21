Labour MP Liz Twist used her maiden speech to reveal her husband Charlie took his own life and call for “deeds as well as words” to reduce the number of suicides.

The Blaydon MP, who volunteers for the Samaritans, lost her spouse 17 years ago and warned “unemployment, job uncertainty and poverty” all increased the chances of a person ending their life.

She told MPs in the House of Commons: “All of us come to this House with not just a passion for politics, but a personal history that influences the issues we care about, and I want to share a little of mine.”