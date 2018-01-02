Logan Paul: YouTube Star Faces Outrage Over Dead Body Video

The American YouTube star Logan Paul has faced a barrage of criticism after he posted a video which showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

The video (which has since been taken down by Paul), showed the star and his friends walking through the Aokigahara forest which is known to be a frequent site of suicides.

While walking through the forest, the friends and their guide come across what appears to be a body. Despite some of the group clearly being in shock at the discovery, jokes were also made.

Almost immediately after the video had been posted on the 31 December, Paul started to face a barrage of stark criticism and by Sunday evening the video had been taken down.

Paul has since tweeted an apology, saying that he had been misguided by the “shock and awe” of the situation.

“I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong.” he said.

Despite containing jokes, Paul claims that he posted the video to raise awareness saying that “if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it.”