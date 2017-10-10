A model who starred in the controversial Dove advert that was branded “racist” by many, has spoken out to say she is “not a victim”.

Lola Ogunyemi said as a Nigerian woman, born in London and raised in Atlanta, she has grown up aware that models with darker skin are rarely seen in the media, so she “jumped” at the chance to be the face of a global campaign.

“Having the opportunity to represent my dark-skinned sisters in a global beauty brand felt like the perfect way for me to remind the world that we are here, we are beautiful, and more importantly, we are valued,” she wrote in a piece for the Guardian.

She added that some of the clips circulating on social media do not show the full advert and as such, the ad’s message has been “misinterpreted”.