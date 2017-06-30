WARNING: This report contains images of acid attack injuries some readers may find distressing. Discretion is advised.

Police are hunting a man after a young woman and her cousin had acid sprayed in their faces as they sat in their car.

Resham Khan, 21, and Jameel Mukhtar, 37, suffered serious burns after they were both doused in sulphuric acid as they waited in traffic in east London on 21 June.

Detectives are looking for John Tomlin, 24, who has distinctive tattoos on his face, who they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.