A man has been charged following an acid attack on an aspiring model and her cousin that left them with life-changing injuries.

John Tomlin, 24, will appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to face two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, Scotland Yard has said.

Resham Khan, 21, and Jameel Mukhtar, 37, suffered life-changing injuries after being allegedly being doused in sulphuric acid as they waited in traffic in east London on 21 June.

Khan had been celebrating her 21st birthday with Muhktar at the time.