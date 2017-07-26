Two men have been taken to hospital after a “suspected acid attack” in Bethnal Green, east London.
The two males, thought to be in their late teens, flagged down police in Tower Hamlets at around 7pm last night.
An unknown liquid had been thrown at them on Roman Road.
London Ambulance attended the scene and the pair were taken to hospital for treatment.
Metropolitan Police said their injuries were not life threatening.
No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing. The scene remains cordoned off.
People in the area have shared images of the aftermath on Twitter.
The suspected attack could be the latest in a spate of similar crimes taking place in the capital just a few weeks ago, prompting protests from delivery drivers who feel “too scared to work”.
Five acid attacks were carried out in under 90 minutes across Hackney, Stoke Newington and Islington on Thursday 13 July, with one victim suffering from “life changing injuries”.
Anyone with information about this latest incident is asked to call police on 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.