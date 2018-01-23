In every major city around the world there is now a growing recognition of the huge dangers posed by air pollution. According to the UN, some 3.3million premature deaths are linked to poor quality air every year, while one study has estimated the number of early deaths in the UK resulting from toxic air could be as high as 60,000 a year.

Against this stark backdrop, it’s no surprise that the World Health Organisation has described air pollution as a ‘global public health emergency’. It’s overtaken passive smoking, alcohol and obesity to become the defining public health crisis of our time.

In London – one of the richest and most well-resourced cities on earth – it’s shameful this problem has been ignored for so long. It is a scandal that air pollution claims the lives of thousands every year and that children have been allowed to grow up in our capital with stunted lungs, while no meaningful action has been taken to safeguard their health.

As the Mayor of London, I’ve been clear I will not sit by and allow the status quo to carry on. I believe I have a moral responsibility to act – not just to help those today who are blighted by this hazard, but to spare future generations from the debilitating illnesses associated with air pollution, such as asthma and dementia.

That’s why, since taking office, I’ve unveiled some of the boldest and most ambitious plans of any city anywhere in the world to tackle poor air quality – and I’m really pleased these measures are already making a real difference.

It’s only the fourth week of January but, for the first time in almost two decades, London has not yet breached its annual legal limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2). Every year for the last 18 years, London’s toxic air has exceeded legal hourly air pollution limits by 6 January – and even as early as 3 January.

These improvements in London’s air quality can be partly attributed to the hard-hitting measures I’ve implemented, including the world’s first Toxicity Charge (T-Charge) for older, dirtier cars in central London, as well as efforts to clean up London’s bus fleet and target polluted bus routes with a series of Low Emission Bus Zones.

These bus zones, in particular, are having a big impact. For example, last year the first air quality breach took place on 6 January 2017 on Putney High Street, a notorious pollution hotspot. But since upgrading the bus fleet along the High Street route, and delivering the first of my Low Emission Bus Zones, hourly pollution breaches have been reduced by 90% in just a single year.