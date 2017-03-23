A labour MP shared a touching photo of himself kissing his son in the aftermath of the London attack in Westminster.

Jonathon Reynolds, from Stalybridge, was in Parliament on 22 March when four people were killed during a car rampage on Westminster Bridge.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement it was “being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise”.

Tweeting a photo kissing his son, Reynolds wrote: “About to head home. Special thanks to the amazing staff at the Commons nursery.

“Hold those you love close tonight.”