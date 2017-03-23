A labour MP shared a touching photo of himself kissing his son in the aftermath of the London attack in Westminster.
Jonathon Reynolds, from Stalybridge, was in Parliament on 22 March when four people were killed during a car rampage on Westminster Bridge.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement it was “being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise”.
Tweeting a photo kissing his son, Reynolds wrote: “About to head home. Special thanks to the amazing staff at the Commons nursery.
“Hold those you love close tonight.”
Reynolds had tweeted during the attack another photo of him and his son.
It showed him sat down reading ‘Dear Zoo’ to his son in Parliament.
“Thanks for messages,” he wrote. “Not able to speak to anyone at present but we’re doing okay here. Thoughts and prayers with those most affected.”
In a speech after the attack, Theresa May said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected.
“To the victims themselves, and their family and friends who waved their loved ones off, but will not now be welcoming them home.”