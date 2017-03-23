A six-year-old has written ‘thank you’ cards to police and nursery staff after her brother and dad were held in Parliament during the Westminster attack.

Mum Claire Reynolds, from Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, said her daughter found out about the attacks after she and another child had to be picked up from after-school club by another parent.

Reynolds’ husband was due to pick her up, but was in lockdown on Parliament estate with the couple’s two-year-old.

“Her dad and baby brother didn’t get home until 9.30pm after the lockdown on Parliament was lifted, so I had to explain where they were and why,” Reynolds told The Huffington Post UK.