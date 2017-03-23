The man believed to be responsible for the terror attack in Westminster on Wednesday was born Adrian Elms, reports suggest.
A statement from the Met Police earlier on Thursday formally identified the man as Khalid Masood, 52-year-old who was born in Kent. Detectives believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands.
They said Masood was also known by a number of aliases but was not the subject of any current investigations, and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.
Later, reports by Mail Online and BBC’s Newsnight suggest the attacker was born Adrian Elms.
According to the reports, he was born to a single mother and grew up in the seaside town of Rye in East Sussex.
They suggest the Kent schoolboy was jailed in 2003, where he may have been radicalised, having been charged with GBH, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, for stabbing a 22-year-old man in the face near a nursing home in Eastbourne.
Masood was shot dead after attacking PC Keith Palmer with a knife just inside the gates of Parliament. PC Palmer was stabbed numerous times under the arm and in the back. Tory MP Tobias Ellwood was one of several witnesses who fought to save his life but the devoted husband and father died from his injuries.
Two other people were killed and 40 people were injured. Prime Minister Theresa May paid a 40-minute visit to a hospital to speak to vicitms of the attack, as well as NHS staff, thanking them for the service.
The visit was “private” and no details were released. On security grounds, No10 refused to say which hospital was visited or whether the PM had met the two injured policemen she had praised in the Commons earlier.
May also signed the book of condolence to the victims of the attack, as did Jeremy Corbyn.
The statement added: “Masood’s first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.
”He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences. Anyone with any information about Masood can call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789 321.”
According to Sky News, Masood was a married father-of-three who once gave his occupation as an English teacher. It adds he was a religious convert and a bodybuilding enthusiast.
Prime Minister May had earlier confirmed Masood had been know to the intelligence services. She told the House of Commons he had been investigated some years ago over violent extremism but was a “peripheral” figure.
“He was not part of the current intelligence picture,” she added. “There was no prior intelligence of his intent or the plot.”
May said it was believed he acted alone and the police have no reason to believe there are imminent further attacks on the public.
Eight people have been arrested and six addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the attack, Mark Rowley, the Met’s senior anti-terror officer, said.
Armed police swooped on a flat in Hagley Road in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham overnight.
The second floor flat and surrounding area were cordoned off. Roads have now reopened but police remain on the scene.
Reports on Wednesday evening mistakenly identified the attacker as Trevor Brooks, also known as Abu Izzadeen. It was later revealed that Brooks is believed to be in jail serving a two-year sentence for breaching an anti-terror order.
May also signed the book of condolence to the victims of the attack, as did Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Downing Street revealed that among the world leaders May had talked to in recent hours were Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, and Francois Hollande.
Alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and the King of Jordan.
And No.10 took the unusual step of highlighting the PM’s movements last night, to let the public know that normal duties continued.
“The Prime Minister saw the Queen last night, as scheduled,” her official spokesman said.
Meanwhile PC Palmer was remembered as a son, husband, father and uncle by his family in an emotional tribute.
“He will be deeply missed,” they wrote in a statement. “We love him so much.”