The man believed to be responsible for the terror attack in Westminster on Wednesday was born Adrian Elms, reports suggest.

A statement from the Met Police earlier on Thursday formally identified the man as Khalid Masood, 52-year-old who was born in Kent. Detectives believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands.

They said Masood was also known by a number of aliases but was not the subject of any current investigations, and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.

Later, reports by Mail Online and BBC’s Newsnight suggest the attacker was born Adrian Elms.

According to the reports, he was born to a single mother and grew up in the seaside town of Rye in East Sussex.

They suggest the Kent schoolboy was jailed in 2003, where he may have been radicalised, having been charged with GBH, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, for stabbing a 22-year-old man in the face near a nursing home in Eastbourne.