After the terror unfolded last Wednesday, Dogus wanted to do everything he could to support those working to keep Londoners safe.

Ibrahim Dogus owns three Kurdish restaurants in the area, including one - Troia - just yards away from where attacker Khalid Masood drove a car through crowds on Westminster Bridge.

A restaurant owner has been praised for his kindness after feeding hundreds of members of the emergency services for free during the aftermath of the terror attack in London last week.

I am proud to have you as a brother in #London @ibrahim_Dogus . Thank you for what you did for us that day. @TroiaBar 💙🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/rn3Qon3FN1

@seanmorrison_ use this one? Shows all of us, not just me. It's not about me!!! #999Family pic.twitter.com/KAyLgtD3LH

He kept his restaurant open until 11.30pm that night and insisted on feeding the emergency workers free of charge.

Dogus estimated that he and his staff provided meals for around 300 people.

He told the Independent that the police told him to evacuate his businesses: “I went to one of the officers and said ‘I can shut all the businesses, but I want you guys and all the emergency staff to use this place for food, drinks, and for warmth for free.

“All these great people need our support. Some of them tried to give us money—one said, ‘I’m a police officer, you have to take my money.’ We said, ‘We’re not going to take any money from you.’”

Many have praised Dogus and his staff for their kindness...