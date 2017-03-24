Two more “significant arrests” have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made in the West Midlands and north west, Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley said at a press conference.

Police on Friday also named the 75-year-old man who died in the attack as Leslie Rhodes from Streatham.

Ten people have now been arrested in relation to Wednesday’s attack that left four victims dead and 40 injured. The attacker, Khalid Masood, was also shot dead.

Rowley also confirmed today that Masood’s birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

On Thursday night police arrested eight people in London and Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

The three women and five men were held overnight and this morning, Scotland Yard said on Thursday.