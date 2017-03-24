Two more “significant arrests” have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, police said on Friday.
The arrests were made in the West Midlands and north west, Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley said at a press conference.
Police on Friday also named the 75-year-old man who died in the attack as Leslie Rhodes from Streatham.
Ten people have now been arrested in relation to Wednesday’s attack that left four victims dead and 40 injured. The attacker, Khalid Masood, was also shot dead.
Rowley also confirmed today that Masood’s birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.
On Thursday night police arrested eight people in London and Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.
The three women and five men were held overnight and this morning, Scotland Yard said on Thursday.
Those arrested on Thursday were: A 39-year-old woman in east London. A 21-year-old and a 23-year-old at an address in Birmingham. A 26-year-old woman and three men aged 28, 27 and 26, were arrested at a separate address in Birmingham. A 58-year-old man was later arrested at a separate address in Birmingham.
Masood killed two people, a Spanish teacher Aysha Frade and American tourist Kurt Cochran, as he drove a 4X4 down Westminster bridge before he fatally stabbed police officer PC Keith Palmer in the grounds of parliament and was fatally shot.