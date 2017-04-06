The injured wife of a man killed in the Westminster terror attack has said she does not hate the assailant, and even pities him. Melissa Cochran had been visiting London from Utah with the “love of my life” Kurt, 54, to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were caught in the carnage on Westminster Bridge. But despite the murderous rampage unleashed by Muslim convert Khalid Masood on March 22, that resulted in four deaths, Cochran said she felt sorry for the 52-year-old, the Press Association reports.

Handout . / Reuters Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa, who were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary

In a tearful but dignified interview, she told the BBC: “I don’t feel any ill will towards him. I don’t know what he was feeling or thinking or anything that had been going on in his life so I can’t relate. “I just know that unfortunately he didn’t have the qualities and the beautiful heart that my husband had so I actually kind of feel a little sorry for him and no hate.” She was widely praised for her courage and strength, including by Brendan Cox, whose MP wife Jo was murdered last year a week before the EU Referendum.

This is what courage is. https://t.co/aIWC4zUHTd — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) April 5, 2017

"You can't recover and you can't grow with hate in your heart" Thank you, Melissa Cochran #bbcpm #WeAreNotAfraid — Elizabeth Lowson (@LowsonEM) April 5, 2017

Melissa Cochran is the personification of grace and dignity #WestminsterAttack — Tania Ziegler (@ziggy7) April 5, 2017

Listening to #melissacochran on @BBCNews and marvelling at her courage and humanitarian response to the death of her husband 💜 pic.twitter.com/2GlHYRMapU — Jane Smith ❤ (@charlatan66) April 5, 2017

What a wonderful couple they are and what an inspiring woman Melissa Cochran is. https://t.co/LI1CT6vSN5 — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) April 5, 2017

Such dignity & gracehttps://t.co/CQ9BFEn4Aw — Philip Smith (@piphilthims) April 5, 2017

Melissa Cochran, whose husband was killed by Westminster attacker says she actually feels a bit sorry for the terrorist. Incredible humanity — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 5, 2017

The interview came after she appeared in a wheelchair among 1,800 people, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, at a service in Westminster Abbey on Wednesday. She was also pictured smiling defiantly from her hospital bed the preceding week, surrounded by her friends and family.

gofundme Cochran surrounded by friends and family in her hospital bed

Kent-born Masood drove a rental car into pedestrians before fatally stabbing PC Keith Palmer, 48, in the Palace of Westminster’s forecourt in a rampage that lasted 82 seconds. Cochran, who suffered a broken leg and rib and a cut to her head, also spoke of her love for her husband. “Kurt was probably the best man I have ever met, he was sweet and kind and I’m extremely proud of him and I am very happy that the world now knows what a wonderful man he was,” she said. Cochran told how she learned of her husband’s death when she asked her parents to find out his condition as she lay in a hospital bed recovering from surgery to her leg.

AP/PA Images Cochran arrives at the Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey