“We stand together tonight to honour the memories of the innocent lives lost and people injured in the barbaric attack in our city on Saturday night. London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life.

“As the mayor of London, I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these hideous crimes. We will defeat you. You will not win.

“And as a proud a patriotic British Muslim I say this: You do not commit these disgusting acts in my name.”

“Your perverse ideology has nothing to do with the true values of Islam. You will never succeed in dividing our city. Today, we mourn the loss of innocent lives, Londoners and people from around the world. We send our love to the victims’ families and all those who were injured. We thank our courageous emergency services and the brave Londoners who risked their lives to care for others. You are the best of us.

“Our city is filled with great sorrow and anger tonight but also great resolve and determination because our unity and love for one another will always be stronger than the hate of the extremists.

“This is our city. These are our values and this is our way of life. London will never be broken by terrorism we will step up the fight against extremism and we will defeat the terrorists.”