Donald Trump has been accused of “fake news” after he lashed out at Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, and his response to last night’s terror attack.

In a statement this morning, Khan warned Londoners there will be an increased police presence in the capital over the next few days, adding that there is “no reason to be alarmed” by this.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Donald Trump angered thousands with his tweets about the London Bridge attack

Taking the phrase out of of context, Trump slammed the mayor on Twitter for his comments, referencing the number of people killed and injured by the terrorists.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Americans and Brits alike were quick to condemn the president, accusing him of “fake news”:

.@realDonaldTrump has of course taken this quote out of context. It's re. increased police presence following the attacks. #fakenews — Emily Berrington (@BerringtonEmily) June 4, 2017

It's called fear mongering, and at no point has the @MayorofLondon stated terrorism should be accepted as 'normal life'.#LondonAttacks — Tim Fenton (@PompeyTim69) June 4, 2017

Isn't wilfully misrepresenting someone FAKENEWS? https://t.co/6Q0hVXHaQ9 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 4, 2017

Social media user Anthony Urciuoli added: “Some politicians lead, while others rule through fear. You’d scream fire in a crowded room and then try to sell them fire extinguishers.”

Others rushed to defend Khan, including Brendan Cox, whose MP wife Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist last year:

You represent the worst of your country, @SadiqKhan represents some of the best of ours. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) June 4, 2017

How dare you attack our Mayor. Britain is meant to be your closest ally, but instead you're taking swipes on social media. Ridiculous. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) June 4, 2017

But the president sparked even further outrage when just minutes later he tweeted: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?

“That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Many accused the US leader of attempting to exploit the terror attack to further his “pro-gun” stance, while others suggested many more people would have died if Brits had the right to carry guns:

Fewer people died because we don't have access to guns in the UK. Have some fucking respect and log out of fucking twitter. — Rosianna Halse Rojas (@papertimelady) June 4, 2017

Dear NRA nuts telling us guns will help us: more Americans die from firearms every week than last 3 London terror attacks combined. — John Niven (@NivenJ1) June 4, 2017

& if those terrorists used high-powered machines & guns, more people would've died. Grow a pair of brains, please. Now would be a good time. — Francis B. Baraan (@MrFrankBaraan) June 4, 2017

They had to use knives and a truck because they couldn't get hold of guns. Imagine the carnage if they had & had returned police fire. https://t.co/1KiDnZzOUk — Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) June 4, 2017

Sharing a tweet from the Drudge Report about the attack, which happened around 10pm last night, Trump then stated that America must be “smart, vigilant and tough” and that the travel ban must be implemented.

It was only after sending that tweet that the US leader shared a message of support with the UK, writing: “WE ARE WITH YOU”.

Trump’s messages garnered criticism from thousands of people, with many Americans saying he does not represent the views of the US.

DANIEL SORABJI via Getty Images Seven people were killed in a terror attack on the capital last night

Earlier this week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to revive the controversial executive order that intended to temporarily bar citizens of six Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the US.

It had previously been blocked by lower courts, which deemed it discriminatory.

Trump’s order, a so-called “watered-down” version of his first attempt, seeks to ban citizens of Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US. A previous version of the ban included Iraqis.